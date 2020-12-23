Andheri Club Raid: Sussanne Khan Denies 'Arrest' By Mumbai Police
Cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Guru Randhawa were among those reportedly booked by the cops.
After cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan has issued a statement about the recent raid by the Mumbai Police at Dragonfly Experience, a club in Andheri. The celebrities were among 34 persons who were reportedly booked by the police.
Khan took to Instagram to say that speculations about arrests being made were 'completely incorrect'. She also explained as to what happened that night.
"A humble clarification: Last night I was at a close friend's birthday dinner and a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly club at JW Marriot, Sahar. At 2:30 am the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and irresponsible", Sussanne wrote.
She added, "I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement. I have utmost regard and respect for the Mumbai police and for all their selfless efforts in keeping us Mumbaikars safe. Without their constant vigilance for public welfare, we would not feel safe".
All persons involved in the incident were reportedly released on bail under Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). According to sources, work is underway to file an offence under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 269 of the Pandemic Act (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).
