Ananya Panday Has a Message for Those Who Body Shame Her

Lakme Fashion Week 2021 witnessed its grand finale on Sunday, 21 March. The event was a star-studded affair, with many known faces in attendance. The one celebrity who charmed the audience was Ananya Panday, the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale showstopper. She walked the ramp for designer Ruchika Sachdeva.

Talking to The Quint about Sachdeva, Ananya said that she had never worn silhouettes similar to what her collection was all about. "I like that her clothes have a lot of structure and she's bold when it comes to the choice of silhouettes. Ever since I have been associated with Lakmé, it's been a dream to be the finale showstopper, and it came true".