Ananya Defends Nepotism, Siddhant Chaturvedi Has a Befitting Reply
Rajeev Masand’s Newcomers Roundtable 2019 comprised actors who made their debut last year. Among those present were Tara Sutaria (Student of the Year 2, Marjaavaan), Vishal Jethwa (Mardaani 2), Ananya Panday (Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni aur Woh), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy), Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Soni), Abhimanyu Dassani (Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota), and Saloni Batra (Soni).
When asked about nepotism, Ananya Panday, who has been launched by Karan Johar, went on to speak about how she is proud to be Chunky Pandey’s daughter. While speaking about struggles, Siddhant Chaturvedi had the best reply to her answer.
Ananya began by saying, “Everyone says that it’s all glamorous and I’ve gotten everything that I wanted. But I’m very grateful that I’m my Dad’s daughter and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Ananya also went on to say that the Bollywood industry is so fickle that Chunky Panday didn’t congratulate her till Student of The Year 2 released. “I’m so proud of him. I’m proud of being his daughter. When Student got delayed, my Dad didn’t even congratulate me till it released. That’s how fickle the industry is. That’s how indispensable people are. Anything can happen and he knows that. Mine has been a lot of personal experience and I’ve seen my Dad go through a lot. I overcompensate personally. I’ll come extra early to places. I’m so happy I’ve this chance, I’m the most starstruck person in a room.”
She even added that just because her father is an actor she will never say no to a film. “My Dad never did a Dharma film, my Dad never went on Koffee with Karan. It isn’t as easy people say it is. Everyone has their own journey.”
Siddhant Chaturvedi had a befitting reply to this. Acknowledging that everyone has their own struggle, the Gully Boy actor said, “But difference yahi hai ki jahan hamare sapne poore hotein hai, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai (The difference is that where our dreams get fulfilled that’s where their struggles begin).”
Watch the clip:
