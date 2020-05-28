Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan has taken to Facebook to reply to YouTube’s notice about him allegedly violating its policies. In a notice to Patwardhan, YouTube had written that during a recent review, a team of policy specialists had “looked over” the videos he had uploaded to his channel anandverite. “We found that a significant portion of your channel is not in line with our YouTube Partner Program policies. As of today, your channel is not eligible to monetize and you will not have access to monetization tools and features”, the notice read.Anand Patwardhan & Pankaj Rishi Kumar Withdraw Plea Against MIFFTo which Anand Patwardhan replied, “So far Youtube (Google owned) had been attacking individual films on my anandverite channel by either demonetizing them or putting age restrictions, etc. Now they have gone the whole hog and demonetized the entire channel. So what is the explanation? There can be only one. The Brahminist forces that have taken control of Silicon valley have become my super censors. Even films that have got "U" certificates from the Indian government and films that various law courts of India had ordered to be telecast at prime-time on Doordarshan have been found by Youtube to be ‘inappropriate’”.