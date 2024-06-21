'An A-List Actor Asked Me to Meet Him Alone, I Refused': Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar has spoken about some unpleasant experiences that she had to face during her early years in the film industry. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Isha opened up about a time when an A-list actor asked her to meet him alone.

Isha told Siddharth in Hindi, "One actor asked me to meet him alone, without my driver or anyone else because there were rumours about him being involved with other female actors. He said, ‘There are already controversies about me, and the staff spreads rumours.’ But I refused and told him that I couldn’t come alone. He was an A-list actor from the Hindi film industry. I must have been around 22-23 years old at that time.”