Bollywood actor Amrita Rao decided to forgo the rent of her tenants from March to July, because they are stuck in the lockdown and facing economic crisis.The actor said that the situation calls for landlords to be sensitive and understanding. “Some of my tenants are in freelance professions like acting and cinematography. Such professions have no guaranteed monthly income. The pandemic has resulted in a dire situation for all and they decided to be safer with their families back home. I feel the situation calls for me to be understanding and help them in my best capacity”.Malaika Arora’s Building Sealed as Resident Contracts COVID-19However, she also mentioned: “Those tenants who have been occupying flats and have not lost their jobs should not use the lockdown as a mere pretext to skip paying dues and harass the landlords unnecessarily, which is also a growing menace during the lockdown”.Amrita was last seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.