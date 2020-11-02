Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol Become Parents to a Boy
The couple welcomed the baby on Sunday.
Actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol were blessed with a boy on Sunday, 1 November. The couple’s spokesperson said in a statement, “Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well.”
Some time back, Amrita had taken to social media to announce the arrival of the baby.
“For YOU it’s the 10th Month…But for US, it’s THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE’th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It’s True … the Baby is Coming Soon… An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families…Thank you universe And thank you ALL Keep blessing", she had written on Instagram.
Speaking about being a father RJ Anmol had said in an interview to indianexpress.com that he and Amrita would welcome the child as their friend. "There are no preconceived ideas. However, I think I am still a child and so is Amrita, therefore the kid will be a new friend addition in the family".
