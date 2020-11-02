Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol Become Parents to a Boy

“For YOU it’s the 10th Month…But for US, it’s THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE’th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It’s True … the Baby is Coming Soon… An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families…Thank you universe And thank you ALL Keep blessing", she had written on Instagram.

Speaking about being a father RJ Anmol had said in an interview to indianexpress.com that he and Amrita would welcome the child as their friend. "There are no preconceived ideas. However, I think I am still a child and so is Amrita, therefore the kid will be a new friend addition in the family".