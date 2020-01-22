Big B, Shweta Bachchan Get Emotional at Ritu Nanda’s Prayer Meet

Ritu Nanda was the daughter of Raj Kapoor and sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. She was married to late business tycoon Rajan Nanda. According to reports, she was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and was 71 when she succumbed to the battle. She was an entrepreneur in the life insurance business and held a Guinness record for selling the most number of pension policies in one day, among other honours.

The Bachchans, Kapoors, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar were seen heading to Delhi after the news broke to attend Nanda’s funeral. Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to her in a blog post, calling her the “ideal in-law”.

He mourned her loss writing: “..polite conversation, of reminisce, of association, of happy times spent together, of the fight and struggle for the ailment for years.. and most of all the loneliness of them that are left behind.. the vacuum.. the emptiness.. the presence that filled up the entire home.. lost and gone..”

“...that empty favourite chair .. that corner of preference .. the unstinted care and concern for all when present, now suddenly not in existence,” he added.