This year's Eid will be a little different. Locked in at home due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, people will be celebrating this auspicious day with their near and dear ones at home. A day before Eid, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans and pray for peace and harmony in the world.Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a collage of his 1983 film Coolie and his upcoming movie Gulabo Sitabo. Along with the photos he wrote, "Eid Mubarak... Peace harmony and love for all."In another tweet, the actor shared a picture of herself and wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace...For harmony, for good health, for friendship and love...Forever. Bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family. Be one, be in one."Little Surprise for Eid: Dulquer Salmaan Shares New 'Kurup' PosterAbhishek Bachchan wished his fans by saying, ""#eidmubaarak to all celebrating. Peace and love".Here's what Shoojit Sircar, Amit Sadh, Zaira Wasim, Rajkummar Rao have to say: This Eid Isn't 'Unusual' – Do We Even Know True Meaning of Ramzan? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.