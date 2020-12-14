Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Remo D'Souza a Speedy Recovery

Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday, 11 December.

Amitabh Bachchan sends wishes to Remo D'Souza.
On Friday, 11 December, choreographer and director Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack. He is currently recovering at Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital. Fans, friends and industry colleagues have taken to Twitter to wish Remo a speedy recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan also sent his prayers to the choreographer. Retweeting a video clip shared by a fan the veteran actor wrote, ""Get well Remo ... Prayers! And thank you for your wishes."

The clip is from a reality TV show, wherein Remo was one of the judges along with Shilpa Shetty. Remo can be seen saying he has always been a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan and praised the contestants for recreating the Deewar dialogue through their performance .

After Remo D'Souza was hospitalised, his wife Lizelle had told The Indian Express, “It was a blockage. Doctors have done an angiography. Next 24 hours are very important.”

Apart from choreographing a number of hit tracks, the 46-year-old has directed films like Street Dancer 3D, ABCD, ABCD 2 and A Flying Jatt.

