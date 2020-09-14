You Can Soon Talk to Amitabh Bachchan Through Your Alexa Device
Amitabh Bachchan will soon be Alexa's voice in India.
Amitabh Bachchan will soon be the voice you hear on Alexa, making him the first Indian celebrity voice on Alexa. Amazon has announced a partnership with the Bollywood star that will bring his voice to Amazon's digital assistant. The Bachchan Alexa skill will offer jokes, weather, advice, shayaris, motivational quotes, and more.
It's set to launch in 2021 as a paid experience, but Amazon says you can get a taste of what it sounds like by saying this into any Alexa-enabled device: “Alexa, say hello to Mr Amitabh Bachchan.”
“Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new form,” Bachchan said in a mailed statement. “Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa. With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers.”
Bachchan is the first Indian celebrity to lend his voice to Alexa, but he joins Samuel L. Jackson, who was revealed as the first-ever Alexa celebrity voice in September last year.
Amazon's announcement suggests the Bachchan Alexa skill will be limited to India, and
