Abhishek Bachchan Wishes His ‘Hero & Idol’ Amitabh Bachchan on His 79th B’Day

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan turns 79 today. His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a birthday wish for him with the caption, “My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you.”

The post features a video montage with pictures of Amitabh over the years. Abhishek accompanied the pictures with several tags for his father, including, “A great actor. The perfect role model. A great mentor. But most importantly to the best father- Happy birthday.”