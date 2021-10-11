Abhishek Bachchan Wishes His ‘Hero & Idol’ Amitabh Bachchan on His 79th B’Day
Amitabh Bachchan had also posted a picture of himself to commemorate his birthday.
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan turns 79 today. His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a birthday wish for him with the caption, “My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you.”
The post features a video montage with pictures of Amitabh over the years. Abhishek accompanied the pictures with several tags for his father, including, “A great actor. The perfect role model. A great mentor. But most importantly to the best father- Happy birthday.”
Celebrities like Sikandar Kher, Saiyami Kher, and Apoorva Lakhia reacted to the post. Model Sunita Gowariker wrote, “Happy Birthday @amitabhbachchan with respect adulation and love always.” Actor Esha Deol commented under the post, “He is awesome. Happy birthday Amit uncle”
While Riteish Deshmukh wished Amitabh Bachchan a ‘happy birthday’, Genelia D’Souza commented, “Happy Birthday Amitji… We will always always be in awe of you.”
On the occasion of his birthday, Amitabh also shared a picture of himself with the caption, “Walking into the 80th.” Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda reminded her father that he was just turning 79.
