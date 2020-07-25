Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans For 'Love, Support & Strength'
Amitabh Bachchan is currently admitted in a Mumbai hospital where he is being treated for COVID.
Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently receiving treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital after he tested positive for COVID earlier this month, recently took to social media to express that he is grateful for his fans and how they give him the 'strength' to carry on.
On Friday night, he tweeted, "the hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God."
Following this tweets, fans started sending him good wishes and prayers for his health.
On Saturday, 11 July, Amitabh had taken to Twitter to share the news that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !", the veteran actor had tweeted.
On 23 July, after a prominent media outlet reported that Bachchan had recovered from COVID, the actor rubbished the reports claiming that he has tested negative for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter he wrote, ".. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!"
Other family members who have also tested positive for the disease include Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
On Sunday, 12 July, Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to confirm that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for COVID-19.
In his tweet, Abhishek mentioned that the BMC has been updated of their situation and both, Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be self quarantining at home.
