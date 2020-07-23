Amitabh Rubbishes Reports Claiming He Tested Negative for COVID-19
The veteran actor contracted coronavirus on 11 July.
Amitabh Bachchan has rubbished reports claiming that he has tested negative for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter he wrote, ".. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!"
Some reports have been claiming that Amitabh has tested negative for coronavirus. Sources at Nanavati Hospital have reportedly given this latest health update.
On Saturday, 11 July, Amitabh took to Twitter to share the news that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !", the veteran actor had tweeted.
Thereafter, Abhishek also took to social media to share that Aishwarya, their daughter Aaradhya and he had also tested positive. The family is currently being treated at Nanavati Hospital.
