Amitabh Bachchan ‘Doodles’ Poem About Coronavirus Precautions
As the numbers of people affected by Coronavirus increase, Bollywood celebrities are too sharing messages asking fans to stay safe from the pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared a poem he “doodled” on Coronavirus, and asked everyone to stay safe.
Sharing a video of him reciting the poem, he wrote, “Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe.”
In the poem, he talks about people suggesting various remedies to stay safe from the virus, ranging from washing one’s hands to drinking gooseberry juice.
Recently, actor Parineeti Chopra also cautioned people not to take the virus lightly and shrug the pandemic off.
She shared screenshots of a post by one Cristina Higgins, wherein the woman recounted her experience from Italy. “I am writing to you from Bergamo, Italy, at the heart of the coronavirus crisis. The news media in the US has not captured the severity of what is happening here. I am writing this post because each of you, today, not the government, not the school district, not the mayor, each individual citizen has the chance today to take actions that will deter the Italian situation from becoming your own country’s reality,” the woman wrote, warning everyone to take coronavirus seriously.
To which Parineeti had something to add. She wrote, “GUYS STOP BEING OVERCONFIDENT AND READ THIS! Stop calling it a “hype on social media.” Stop saying “it only affects the elderly.” Stop saying “oh but the death rate of flu is more.” Stop thinking you are smarter than the virus. You are not. Coronavirus is real. Its extremely contagious and unstoppable. Please be smart. And be safe. #coronavirus”
