Amitabh Bachchan Recalls His First Film With Jaya; Shares Pic

Directed by Prakash Verma, Bansi Birju is the love story between Birju, a villager, and Bansi, a sex worker.



Following Bansi Birju, Jaya, an FTII graduate, co-starred with Amitabh in Ek Nazar.



Amitabh and Jaya got married in June 1973. The two were seen in the film Zanjeer, which turned out to be a massive success. They were also seen in a slew of movies such as Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Sholay.