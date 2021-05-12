Amitabh Bachchan Shares Details of His COVID Relief Contributions

Oxygen Concentrators

Bachchan shared that 50 oxygen concentrators that he had ordered from Poland will be airlifted for Delhi on 15 May. He has ordered another batch of 150 concentrators from other manufacturing agents, which will be arriving by 23.

COVID Care Centre in Juhu

Bachchan has extended support to a COVID care centre that is being set up in Juhu. “The care centre in Juhu that I am contributing to work on, is almost ready and shall be in a position by the 12th to provide medical care for about 50 beds – requirements such as Oxygen, Doctors and nurses are all in place.”

He wrote, “meanwhile the food for the poor has ben initiated and 1000 packets of dry food shall be going out to the poor.”

Children Who Lost Their Parents to COVID

Amitabh Bachchan will take care of two children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. "The orphanage that is going to look after the 2 children that I have commissioned to be taken care of is on. The local Govt., has a formal procedure for the adoption process and they have identified the 2 children who have lost their parents to the virus. They will be giving us the names by tomorrow for the Hyderabad orphanage and shall be given free education from the 1st to the 10th class, along with free boarding and lodging. If either of them turn out to excel they shall be considered for higher studies under the same conditions.”