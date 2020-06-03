Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan met on the sets of the film Guddi in 1971 and hence began their love story. The couple got married on 3 June 1973 just after the release of their film Zanjeer. As they celebrate their 47th marriage anniversary today, Amitabh Bachchan shared a few photographs from their wedding ceremony and revealed a lesser-known story.The couple had decided to go for a vacation to London after the success of Zanjeer, however, when Big B told his father who he was going with, he was told to marry Jaya before taking the trip. Hence, the couple tied the knot.“47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed,” wrote Big B.Last year, on their anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan revealed how their wedding went down. He wrote, “I dress up in formal marriage Indian .. get into my car and want to drive to Malabar Hill where her friends lived and where the ceremony was to be done .. my driver Nagesh, pushes me out and insist he would drive me to the wedding .. the substitute for the tradition horse .. Waiting all set at Mangal, the name of the house on rent on the 7th road JVPD Scheme .. and it begins to drizzle .. neighbours rush out to me .. leave for the wedding now .. the rain is a good omen .. off I went .. wedding over in a few hours .. done .. Mr and Mrs proclaimed .. over!!” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.