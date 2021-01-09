Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Coming Home After 'Coolie' Accident

On 9 January, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to recall a very specific memory. He shared an old photo that was initially shared by one of his fans. The photo features Amitabh along with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and a young Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh is bending down to touch his father's feet while Abhishek stands on one side with a concerned look on his face.

In the caption, Amitabh writes about how the photo was taken after his return from the hospital post the Coolie accident. He added that it was the first time he saw his father crying. Abhishek also gets a little mention.