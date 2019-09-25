Amitabh Bachchan Receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Ram Nath Kovind, on Sunday, 29 December.
Earlier, in September, when the news broke that Bachchan had been ‘unanimously selected’ for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the actor had posted a reaction on Twitter.
“There is a paucity of words searching a response for the generosity of words that pour in. I am but deeply grateful and most humbled... my sincerest gratitude,” he had written.
The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art. Bachchan was honoured with the award for inspiring generations with his diverse work.
“The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for two generations has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest congratulations to him,” Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar, had tweeted in September.
Among the first ones to react to the news were Amitabh’s son Abhishek, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar among others. Abhishek Bachchan had shared the news while tweeting, “Overjoyed and so, so proud! #ProudSon”
Filmmaker Karan Johar had tweeted, “The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward to @SrBachchan”
