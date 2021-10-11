Amitabh Bachchan Ends Association With Paan Masala Brand, Returns Fees

“Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion.”

In an open letter to Bachchan, National Organisation for Tobacco Eradication (NOTE) President Shekhar Salkar, had urged the actor to not promote paan masala brands to support the anti-tobacco movement.

“As an oncologist and member of an NGO working in the field of tobacco cessation, I am aggrieved and provoked to wage war against the dubious measures, such embellishment done by various influential and famous Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan, leading to increased tobacco use among students,” the letter had stated, according to TOI.

On the career front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Chehre with Emraan Hashmi. He is set to star in Ajay Devgn’s Mayday, and Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye with Neena Gupta. Bachchan, who turns 79 today, is also hosting the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.