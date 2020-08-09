Big B on Orders Barring Actors Above 65: Any Alternate Job For Me?
The Bombay HC, on Friday, quashed the provisions that barred senior actors from work in the entertainment industry.
The Bombay High Court on Friday, allowed all people above 65 years of age associated with the entertainment industry to resume work on the sets of films and TV shows.
However, actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed 'anxieties' over being able to find work opportunities amid the coronavirus pandemic, keeping in mind the earlier circulars issued by the Maharashtra government that barred TV and film artistes above 65 years of age from resuming shoots.
The actor, who recently returned home after testing negative for COVID-19, said in his blog, it may be 'packers' for the senior workforce in the film industry.
"Are there any alternate work jobs for me , that the Ef (extended family) could in their kindness suggest, in case everything does down in the Courts?"Amitabh Bachchan
“There are of course many other anxieties that trouble the mind. Government authorities have stipulated that those at 65 age and above cannot go out to work… For people like me, my profession and my 78 yrs, it’s packers then!” Big B wrote on his blog on Saturday, 8 August.
