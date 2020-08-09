Big B on Orders Barring Actors Above 65: Any Alternate Job For Me?

The Bombay High Court on Friday, allowed all people above 65 years of age associated with the entertainment industry to resume work on the sets of films and TV shows.

However, actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed 'anxieties' over being able to find work opportunities amid the coronavirus pandemic, keeping in mind the earlier circulars issued by the Maharashtra government that barred TV and film artistes above 65 years of age from resuming shoots.

The actor, who recently returned home after testing negative for COVID-19, said in his blog, it may be 'packers' for the senior workforce in the film industry.