Mirthful Laughter Sheds Bountiful Tears: Big B on Trolls

Amitabh Bachchan has been writing about the trolls he's facing on social media. Now, he has written about the trolls and now he seems to have been affected by them. The actor shared a poem about the true nature of those who spread negativity about others.

“Yesterday did I shed tears over my weakness; today my spell of mirthful laughter sheds bountiful tears,” he wrote, perhaps making a reference to his previous post, in which he’d shut down a troll who’d questioned his charitable efforts.

In his poem, he wrote:

"there are some that are in habituate to talkthere are some that take the talk out of the talk;they that talk have but no habituate with the issuethey take the talk out of the talk , because they have no name on any issue;axed in hand they set out to cut the renowned respected iconit is but ludicrous laughable, when they axe the very branch they sit on!!"

Bachchan was recently discharged from Nanavati Hospital after testing negative for coronavirus.