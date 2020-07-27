Amitabh Bachchan on How COVID-19 Affects Patients' Mental Health

In his recent blog post on Saturday, 25 July, Amitabh Bachchan wrote about the effects of coronavirus and the treatment on the mental health of patients.

The actor was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on 11 July after he and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19. In his blog post, he wrote about staying in the isolation ward and how it feels 'not seeing another human for weeks.'

Amiatbh Bachchan started his blog with these, "In the darkness of the night and the shiver of the cold room, I sing... eyes shut in attempted sleep... there is no one about or around... and the freedom to be able to do that will extend I know if in the will of the almighty there is release."

"There is one note of matter that seems trivial but it is a factor .. the mental conditions and the effects of the disease... clinically, medically all that is known to be effective, yet very little is known that remains hidden unseen and not visible... matters of the mind often are not" he added.