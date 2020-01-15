‘Ideal In-Law’: Big B Remembers Ritu Nanda in Emotional Blog Post
Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to mourn the late Ritu Nanda, who passed away on 14 January after a battle with cancer. The 71-year-old was the sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor. She was married to late business tycoon Rajan Nanda, and mother to Shweta Bachchan’s husband Nikhil Nanda.
He recalled how now that the funeral rites are over and she was no more, all that her loved ones could do was time to reflect on her life. He called her an “ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal mother-in-law, and an ideal friend...”
He mourned her loss writing: “..polite conversation, of reminisce, of association, of happy times spent together, of the fight and struggle for the ailment for years.. and most of all the loneliness of them that are left behind.. the vacuum.. the emptiness.. the presence that filled up the entire home.. lost and gone..”
“..that empty favourite chair .. that corner of preference .. the unstinted care and concern for all when present , now suddenly not in existence.”
He added: “The voice of the bird that built her little nest, heard no more.. the delicate nest shedding its strains of the making.. the command the control the authority, suddenly absent...”
“Distance and absence accentuates the grief.. feel of loss, concern for those by the side, and the need to be in the embrace of them that see and suffer in the exact.. such are the incomprehensible moments that the day in the day of lives throws at us...” he concluded.
