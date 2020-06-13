The much-awaited Bollywood film Gulabo Sitabo premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 12 June. One of 2020’s highly anticipated films that had to skip the traditional theatrical release and jump straight to OTT stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana but despite the prominence of both the stars, it’s Amitabh Bachchan, who once again, steals the limelight!Gulabo Sitabo is also Ayushmann’s first onscreen collaboration with Bachchan and watching the chemistry between the two actors is an amazing experience. They compliment each other just so perfectly!However, despite the effortless chemistry, it’s Bachchan who carries the film on his back. His character Mirza is beautifully fleshed out but it’s Bachchan who is able to depict those intricacies with so much finesse on screen.For more, watch the video!Review: ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ Music Stands Out Amid The Usual Mediocrity We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.