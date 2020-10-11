Amitabh Bachchan’s Incredible Life In Pictures

Legend. Icon. Screen God. Amitabh Bachchan’s journey from an awkward lanky aspiring actor to India’s biggest superstar is the stuff dreams are made of. Born on 11 October 1942 and named Inquilaab by his parents, Amitabh face several rejections before he finally landed himself a role in KA Abbas’ Saat Hindustani. From a near-fatal accident in 1982 on the sets of Coolie, to surviving bankruptcy and later reinventing himself on television with Kaun Banega Crorepati, while battling a host of health ailments - Bachchan has been nothing short of a superhero in real life too.

Here’s a glimpse at the Bachchan’s incredible life on and off screen.