No, Amitabh Bachchan Did Not Say He Has Been Home Quarantined

The coronavirus outbreak has nearly shutdown all film, TV and web series shoots in the Mumbai film industry. While several Hollywood celebrities including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko have tested positive for the virus, there have been no such reports in India.

CLAIM

A report by Times of India’s entertainment section E Times claims that actor Amitabh Bachchan has been ‘home quarantined’. In a report headlined ‘Coronavirus pandemic: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan gets a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on his hand’ they claim that:

“And now, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account to share a picture of his hand with a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on it. The actor revealed that stamping has been started and the officials are using the voting ink so that it won't fade away soon. His tweet read, "T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected.."”