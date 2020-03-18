No, Amitabh Bachchan Did Not Say He Has Been Home Quarantined
The coronavirus outbreak has nearly shutdown all film, TV and web series shoots in the Mumbai film industry. While several Hollywood celebrities including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko have tested positive for the virus, there have been no such reports in India.
CLAIM
A report by Times of India’s entertainment section E Times claims that actor Amitabh Bachchan has been ‘home quarantined’. In a report headlined ‘Coronavirus pandemic: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan gets a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on his hand’ they claim that:
“And now, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account to share a picture of his hand with a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on it. The actor revealed that stamping has been started and the officials are using the voting ink so that it won't fade away soon. His tweet read, "T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected.."”
TRUE OR FALSE
While it is true that Bachchan did tweet about the home quarantine stamp in this post:
Bachchan has no where said that he himself has been home quarantined. The image used by the actor in his tweet is the same image that’s been going around as a WhatsApp forward with the message: “Stamping started at Mumbai airport with voters ink. If you see such people on the streets, pl ask them to go back home.”
The same photograph was posted by the official Twitter handle of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 16 March.
The photo shared by Amitabh Bachchan (Pic 1) is identical to the one being shared on WhatsApp (Pic2).
So what Amitabh Bachchan tweeted to spread awareness about the government’s initiative to home quarantine passengers who are arriving at the Mumbai airport, has been wrongly reported as Bachchan being home quarantined himself.
