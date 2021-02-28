Fans Concerned After Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Surgery
Amitabh Bachchan hints surgery in latest blog post
i
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an update on his blog about a surgery without specifying if it was ongoing or completed. Updating his blog yesterday, 27th February, he wrote, "medical condition .. surgery .. can't write." Bachchan updates his blog everyday as a way to connect with his fans.
Bachchan will next be seen on the big screen in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre also starring Emraan Hashmi. The movie is set to release on 30th April 2021.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!