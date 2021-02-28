Fans Concerned After Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Surgery

Amitabh Bachchan hints surgery in latest blog post

Amitabh Bachchan updates his blog hinting at a surgery
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an update on his blog about a surgery without specifying if it was ongoing or completed. Updating his blog yesterday, 27th February, he wrote, "medical condition .. surgery .. can't write." Bachchan updates his blog everyday as a way to connect with his fans.

Amitabh's blog post hunting at a surgery&nbsp;
(Photo Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan's Official Blog)
Bachchan will next be seen on the big screen in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre also starring Emraan Hashmi. The movie is set to release on 30th April 2021.

