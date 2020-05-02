After writing a blog remembering his friend and co-star Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan now gives him a tribute by dedicating a song, Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam which he sang himself. The song was originally sung by Geeta Dutt for 1959 film Kaagaz Ke Phool.Big B took to social media to share a heartwarming video of himself and the late actor Rishi Kapoor with Big B singing in the background. The video features several pictures and videos of both the actors from their film 102 Not Out.In the caption he wrote the lyrics of the song,Amitabh Bachchan was the first one to break the news of Rishi Kapoor passing away on Twitter. But he deleted his Tweet twice. He said, “He’s GONE... Rishi Kapoor...gone...Just passed away. I am destroyed!”Later he wrote a blog remembering his dear friend Rishi Kapoor. He shared few memories of him, “We worked in several films together...When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it .. there was never an alternative... its genuineness was beyond question...And there has never been any other, that could lip sync a song as perfectly as he would .. never ..His playful attitude on set was infectious .. even in the most grave sequences he would discover that comedic spark and we would all just crack up .. !!”Amitabh Bachchan rushed to the hospital as soon as he heard about the actors death. But he skipped his funeral because of the lockdown. But his son Abhishek Bachchan was seen at the funeral. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)