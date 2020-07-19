"We Hear Your Prayers," Tweets Amitabh Bachchan
"We fold our hands... in gratitude and thanks," tweeted Big B.
Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently admitted to Nanavati Hospital, after he tested positive for COVID 19, tweeted to his fans thanking for the prayers and wishes that poured in for him and his family. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya have also tested positive.
Abhishek Bachchan was taken to the hospital and admitted the same day as Big B while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was admitted on Friday night, 17 July.
He wrote: "We see your love... we hear your prayers... we fold our hands... in gratitude and thanks!"
Amitabh Bachchan has been writing to his fans and has been updating them about his health from the hospital. The actor, on Friday, expressed his gratitude towards his fans by tweeting, "In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well-wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love, affection care and prayer. We express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all... In these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive."
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which released on Prime Video last month. The actor co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana in the film. Big B's upcoming projects are Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Rumi Jaffery's Chehre.
