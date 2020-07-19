"We Hear Your Prayers," Tweets Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently admitted to Nanavati Hospital, after he tested positive for COVID 19, tweeted to his fans thanking for the prayers and wishes that poured in for him and his family. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya have also tested positive.

Abhishek Bachchan was taken to the hospital and admitted the same day as Big B while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was admitted on Friday night, 17 July.