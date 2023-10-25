'We're So Diverse & We Love It': Amitabh Bachchan Calls His Family 'Mini India'

Amitabh Bachchan recently kicked off the Family Special Week on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 this week. In the latest episode, the actor opened up about his family and how diverse it is.
The Bollywood veteran also said that he often "becomes a sandwich" at home with his family members. During his conversation with one of the contestants on the show, Amitabh shared:
"Even I become a sandwich at home with everyone. However, what I like the most is the fact that my family is so diverse. My daughter (Shweta Bachchan) married someone in Punjab and my son (Abhishek Bachchan) in the south. We have people from all across the country, it’s like a mini India and we love it.”
For the uninitiated, Abhishek is married to actor Aishwarya Rai, who hails from Mangalore. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and have a daughter named Aaradhya.
Amitabh's daughter, Shweta, on the other hand, is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. The couple has two children together, Navya and Agastya. Agastya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be next seen in Kalki 2829 AD, alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.
The actor was last seen in the Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganapath.
