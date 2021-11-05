'Deafeningly Silent': Amitabh Bachchan Describes This Year's Diwali
Amitabh Bachchan celebrated a quiet Diwali this year with his family.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan spent a quiet Diwali with his family this year. The veteran actor took to social media to give glimpses of his home, Jalsa, being decked out for the occasion.
Before that, Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Shweta Nanda, Aaradhya and Agastya Nanda were spotted outside their old home, Pratiksha, where they had organised a puja.
While Amitabh, Agastya and Abhishek wore white kurtas, Aishwarya looked stunning in a white and silver attire.
Describing this year's Diwali on his blog, Amitabh wrote it was 'deafeningly silent'. “...the gaiety, the fun and frolic of the past .. the celebration of this festive day .. friends and well-wishers at Jalsa and the night of light and brightness .. in the diyas of hope and prosperity .. it has been deafeningly silent for a Diwali night.”
Elaborating on the muted celebrations the actor wrote, “... no or hardly any sound of fire crackers .. perhaps a GOI ruling against it , but even so an eerie silence about .. and a room full of family and each in his or her own world of the mobile .. what has the rapid communication done to us .. destroyed memory , remembering .. an answer to all on the net and a depletion of the mind and the brain to face upto the challenges, for public consumption and beyond.”
On Twitter, Amitabh thanked everyone for their wishes. “To the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.