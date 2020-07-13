Big B, Abhishek's Shoots Postponed As They Get Hospitalized
Abhishek had to complete the shoot for 'The Big Bull' and 'Bob Biswas'.
On Saturday, 11 July, actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to confirm that they have tested positive for COVID-19.
Abhishek's tweet read, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic."
The father-son have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital for their treatment, due to which their respective shoots have been postponed. Abhishek was to complete the schedules of The Big Bull and Sujoy Ghosh's Bob Biswas, which have now been delayed.
Anand Pandit, the producer of The Big Bull told Mid-Day, "We had maintained that we will begin shooting by July-end or early August. We can easily push the shoot to a later date now. After all, their health comes first."
"The October release of The Big Bull stands unchanged. We may have to expedite the post-production work to meet the release date."Anand Pandit, Producer
Confirming the postponement of Bob Biswas shoot to post-monsoon, a source from the team was quoted as saying, "Even though shoots have begun, stricter lockdown rules have been imposed in the city now. Several areas of south Kolkata are identified as containment zones. In light of the situation and Abhishek's health, the producers have deferred the week-long shoot; they will probably head to work only post-monsoon."
Amitabh Bachchan was to start the shoot of the 12th season of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati in September and that remains unchanged for now. The actor had shot for the show's promo from the confines of his home, being virtually directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
On Sunday, 12 July, Abhishek also confirmed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for coronavirus and the two will be self-quarantining at home.
