Big B, Abhishek's Shoots Postponed As They Get Hospitalized

Confirming the postponement of Bob Biswas shoot to post-monsoon, a source from the team was quoted as saying, "Even though shoots have begun, stricter lockdown rules have been imposed in the city now. Several areas of south Kolkata are identified as containment zones. In light of the situation and Abhishek's health, the producers have deferred the week-long shoot; they will probably head to work only post-monsoon."

Amitabh Bachchan was to start the shoot of the 12th season of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati in September and that remains unchanged for now. The actor had shot for the show's promo from the confines of his home, being virtually directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

On Sunday, 12 July, Abhishek also confirmed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for coronavirus and the two will be self-quarantining at home.