Ambanis Host Mass Wedding for 50 Couples Ahead of Anant-Radhika Wedding

Ahead of their son Anant Ambani's wedding, Nita and Mukesh Ambani organized a mass wedding for over 50 underprivileged couples from Maharashtra's Palghar on 2 July. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will marry on 12 July in Mumbai.

The mass wedding was held at Reliance Corporate Park in Thane, attended by approximately 800 family members of the couples. Nita and Mukesh Ambani, along with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, and Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, were present at the event.