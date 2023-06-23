Nawazuddin Siddiqui Speaks About Age Gap Between Him & Avneet in Tiku Weds Sheru

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru released on 23 June on Amazon Prime Video.
The Quint caught up with Nawazuddin to speak about playing a junior artiste in the movie, his days as a junior artiste, the discussion around the age gap between him and Avneet and more.
Speaking about the age gap Nawazuddin said,
"When you speak about the age gap, how does it matter? Do you think I look old? I will keep doing romantic roles 10 years later too. I believe in this, and to be able to do the part, I will keep myself fit for it. Even Shah Rukh Khan does this. And he is doing it because people see him as a romantic hero. Shah Rukh symbolizes romance. It's not like today's day and age, where people fall in love on WhatsApp and break up on WhatsApp. We have truly deeply. For three years, I pursued a woman from my village. I used to wait outside her house in the scorching heat... Because I was in love. Love is really important. It teaches you how to romanticise your character, you know? If you love someone, you would be passionate about it. If you love your work, it's passion too. The presence of passion is important for romance. So, I'm passionate about films, working in films. I'm also passionate about acting. So, I have the same passion when I'm in love".
Nawazuddin also spoke about how he got noticed while he was playing smaller roles in films. "People had started noticing me from the small roles that I was playing. My first film was Sarfarosh. I had played a very small role in the film. But I used to get only one scene in these films. I did a lot of these single scene films. Eventually, I got bored and decided that now I want two scenes in a film. Suddenly, I got a call from a casting director saying, 'Nawaz bhai, there's one scene in the film, will you do it? And I said, 'Don't call me again. Now onwards I will only work if there are two scenes.' I then started receiving offers for films with at least two scenes. I spent 5-6 years of my life working on these scenes. Then I decided I have to move on to three scenes. And that's how bigger films happened to me."
Video editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
