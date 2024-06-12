'Amazing': Hrithik Roshan's On Cousin Pashmina's 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Trailer

Ishq Vishk Rebound is the sequel to the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, which marked Shahid Kapoor's debut and also featured Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala.

The film will mark the acting debut of Hrithik Roshan's niece and veteran music composer Rajesh Roshan's daughter Pashmina Roshan, along with Jibraan Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son Krish in Karan Johar's 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.