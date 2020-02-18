‘Battling Life & Death’, Amar Singh Regrets Fight With Bachchans
Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader, Amar Singh has released a video expressing ‘regret’ over his fall out with Amitabh Bachchan and his family. After he received Big B’s message on the death anniversary of his father, Amar Singh posted the video on his official Facebook page.
Looking extremely weak and frail, he said that he is ‘fighting a battle life and death’, and that he feels he overreacted against the Bachchan family. Along with the video, he wrote, “Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from Amitabh Bachchan ji. Sometimes you are aggressively reactive to a person whom you have given all your life. Similar turbulence of emotion did take place in our mutual releationship. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all.”
In the video, he said, “For the last 10 years, I not only maintained a distance from the Bachchan family but also tried to make them hate me. I recall that in this place in Singapore, Amit ji and I stayed together for two months for the purpose of treatment of kidney ailment. And we grew apart afterwards.”
“But even over these 10 years, he always remembered us, on events like my birthdays and my father’s death anniversary. I feel that I expressed aggression for no reason. I am fighting a battle of life and death. I feel that since he is older to me, I should have had a warmer attitude towards him. I should apologise for the bitter words I uttered.”Amar Singh
Amar Singh and the Bachchan family were extremely close at one point of time. However, their relationship strained after Amar Singh made comments about Jaya Bachchan, in the political sphere.
