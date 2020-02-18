‘Battling Life & Death’, Amar Singh Regrets Fight With Bachchans

Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader, Amar Singh has released a video expressing ‘regret’ over his fall out with Amitabh Bachchan and his family. After he received Big B’s message on the death anniversary of his father, Amar Singh posted the video on his official Facebook page.

Looking extremely weak and frail, he said that he is ‘fighting a battle life and death’, and that he feels he overreacted against the Bachchan family. Along with the video, he wrote, “Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from Amitabh Bachchan ji. Sometimes you are aggressively reactive to a person whom you have given all your life. Similar turbulence of emotion did take place in our mutual releationship. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all.”