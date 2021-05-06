Am Still Called Young Kareena: 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!' Actor Barkha

Barkha also said she still has distinct memories of the auditioning process. "I do remember giving the audition for that role and it was quite tough. There were about 600-700 kids who auditioned for the role of young Tina, and I went there pretty chill after school, just in an attempt to make my mother buy me ice cream on the way. I bagged the role but only after five rounds of audition".

"A number of times people still do refer to me as young Kareena and it's surprising that people actually remember that. They even say that my face is still the same, although I don't know whether to take it as a compliment," she told SpotboyE.