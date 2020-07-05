Am Running for President of the United States: Kanye West

American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of United States president Donald Trump, took to Twitter on Saturday (4 July) to announce that he will be running for president in 2020, according to a report by Reuters. This seems to be an apparent challenge to Trump and his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States”, West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag "#2020VISION".