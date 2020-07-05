Am Running for President of the United States: Kanye West
The rapper made the announcement on Twitter.
American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of United States president Donald Trump, took to Twitter on Saturday (4 July) to announce that he will be running for president in 2020, according to a report by Reuters. This seems to be an apparent challenge to Trump and his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States”, West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag "#2020VISION".
Though this post went viral on social media, it is not clear whether Kanye was serious about vying for the post just four months before the 3 November election or if he had actually filed any paperwork to appear on the state election ballots.
There’s still time for a number of states to add independent candidates to their ballots.
Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla, extended his support to Kanye West’s announcement. “You have my full support!” he wrote.
Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian have visited Donald Trump in the White House.
(Inputs: Reuters)
