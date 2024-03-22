'Always Proud of You': Soha Ali Khan Pens Note For Kunal Khemu's Madgoan Express

Actor Soha Ali Khan took to her social media to pen a heartfelt note for her husband Kunal Khemu on 22 March. Kunal is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial debut film Madgaon Express and Soha expressed her joy and appreciation for his hard work with which he brought the film to life.
In the note Soha wrote about how they met on film set and continued to talk about Khemu's love for his work: "It’s safe to say that since the age of 8 a film set has been a second home to you Kunal; we even met on a film set sixteen years ago - perhaps that is where you found yourself too! You have proven your mettle enough times as an actor - across genres but today you share your labour of love, sweat, and yes even tears with the audience - as a writer director."
"I have always been proud of you - and you have moved me to a myriad of emotions ranging from joy to rage but one thing you have always done is make me laugh, and in a way only you can. How can you stay mad at someone who makes you laugh," she added.
She also went on to talk about how hard he worked on the film: "I have watched you work so hard on this film - from its very inception - letting your ideas spill onto paper in the wee hours of solitary mornings - to running a set with a confidence and ease a first-time director rarely has. Did I already say how proud of you I am? I wish you truckloads of appreciation and success my jaan. Like they say even an onion can make people cry, but not everyone can make people laugh. This is just the beginning - onwards and upwards my love…"
