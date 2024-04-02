Priyanka Shares Her Brother Siddharth Chopra & Neelam's Roka Ceremony Photo

Actor Priyanka Chopra wrote a note following her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya's roka ceremony. Priyanka shared Siddharth's post on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.
Priyanka, sharing the post, wrote, "Congratulations @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya all our love and blessings (red heart emoji). #rokafied (two heart emoji)."
She also shared a picture of Nick, herself and the happy couple. Priyanka captioned the post, "They did it.. (smiling face with heart eyes emoji)."
On Instagram, Neelam posted pictures of the duo as they posed for the camera. She wrote, "Sooo we did a thing (face holding back tears and heart hands emoji)." Priyanka posted clapping hands, celebration and smiling face with heart-eyes emojis. Meera Chopra wrote, "The best news... so happy for both of u and the families. A big congratulations."
