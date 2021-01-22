All You Need to Know About Natasha Dalal & Her Wedding With Varun
All you need to know about Natasha Dalal, the girl Varun Dhawan is getting married to.
The next big Bollywood wedding is round the corner. Varun Dhawan, the actor who has managed to win youngsters' hearts, is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal on 24 January in Alibaug. Natasha has been spotted on many occasions with Varun Dhawan and a true-blue Dhawan fan will know that the two have been wanting to get married for a long time.
Here's all you need to know about Natasha Dalal and the big fat Bollywood wedding.
They're (kind of) Childhood Sweethearts
In a chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun had said, "I actually met Natasha when I was in the sixth standard. We've not been dating since then but we were friends till the eleventh grade or so. But I remember that the minute I saw her, I went to Maneckji Cooper and she was in Yellow House and I in the Red House. We were on the basketball court and during the lunch break they would give you food and all...and I remember her walking and I remember seeing her. I saw her and I felt like I fell in love with her. She rejected me some three or four times. I didn't give up hope." The two were dating before Varun Dhawan started his acting career.
Who is Natasha Dalal?
Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer by profession and has a label named after her. Her expertise is lehengas, gowns, and bridal wear. After completing her schooling from Mumbai's Bombay Scottish School, she went to New York to complete her designing course and returned to India in 2013.
Talking to a magazine, Natasha had said, "I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends."
The two kept their relationship under wraps for years. Varun publicly acknowledged that he and Natasha were dating each other when he posted a photo of himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, he first said openly that he will be marrying Natasha.
He said, "Where I and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality."
He added, "That's why I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually."
The couple went to Switzerland for New Year 2020.
The two were supposed to get married in 2020 but it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their wedding will now take place on 24 January. According to some reports, around 200 to 250 guests have been invited at the wedding.
The couple is expected to tie the knot at Alibaug's The Mansion House. On 22 January's morning, Natasha Dalal was spotted leaving for the venue with her family.
