Alia Urges Everyone to Not Abandon Pets Due to COVID-19 Scare
Amid the coronavirus scare in the country, Alia Bhatt urged everyone to not abandon their pets in this situation. Some people, with the fear that pets might spread the virus, have been abandoning them. Hence, Alia shared a post debunking the myth and said, “There is currently no evidence to suggest that pet animals can be a source of infection to humans.”
She wrote, “Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that there is no case in the world of domesticated animals spreading coronavirus and people should not abandon their pets for fear of infection.”
“Keep your animals. Love them. Care for them. With everything going on in the world around us we could all do with some extra love from our furry faced companions. In the end, we must come. In the end, we must come out of this crisis stronger than before with our animals - not just as the human race - but as children of the same planet.”
Recently, she was also a part of the video spreading awareness about coronavirus. In a video directed by Rohit Shetty and shared by Alia on Twitter, various actors were seen explaining in details the precautionary measures that need to be taken to stay healthy and safe.