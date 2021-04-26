Alia To Amplify Information on Social Media As COVID Cases Mount

Alia Bhatt took to social media to share that she has joined hands with journalist Faye D'Souza to amplify information related to COVID-19 as India grapples with the second wave.

With coronavirus cases rising steeply across the country and the healthcare system falling short of resources to help people in need, social media has been flooded with requests for hospital beds, oxygen, medicines for COVID patients. From Bhumi Pednekar to Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood and a number of Bengali artistes, celebrities and social media users have stepped up to amplify SOS calls, provide leads and help people out.