Alia To Amplify Information on Social Media As COVID Cases Mount
Alia has joined hands with journalist Faye D'Souza for this endeavour.
Alia Bhatt took to social media to share that she has joined hands with journalist Faye D'Souza to amplify information related to COVID-19 as India grapples with the second wave.
With coronavirus cases rising steeply across the country and the healthcare system falling short of resources to help people in need, social media has been flooded with requests for hospital beds, oxygen, medicines for COVID patients. From Bhumi Pednekar to Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood and a number of Bengali artistes, celebrities and social media users have stepped up to amplify SOS calls, provide leads and help people out.
Alia took to her social media handles to write, "It is a time of great uncertainty. Infrastructure and information are the need of the hour. We are limited in terms of what we can do for infrastructure. But we can do our bit to identify and amplify relevant information. I'm happy to be working along with Faye D'Souza, who is helping us to identify the information and the both of us will amplify in whatever best way we can. We hope this helps. Take care. Stay safe.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.