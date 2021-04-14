Alia Bhatt Tests Negative For COVID-19

While in quarantine, Alia shared a bunch of photos of how her days in isolation were like.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alia Bhatt had contracted COVID some time back.</p></div>
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share that she has tested negative for coronavirus. "the only time being negative is a good thing", Alia wrote alongside a photo of hers.

On 2 April, Alia had shared on her Instagram Story that she tested COVID positive. "Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors." Thanking her fans for their support, she added, "Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care", the actor's note read.

