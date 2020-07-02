Honoured & Humbled: Alia on Being Invited as Member to The Academy
Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan have been invited by the Academy as members.
Alia Bhatt has reacted to the invitation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to join as a member and said that she is ‘honoured and humbled’ by the same. Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt are among the 819 people the Academy has invited to join as members in 2020.
Releasing her statement on Instagram, Alia’s message read, “There is also a deep satisfaction in seeing that the voice of Indian cinema is finding a well deserved platform on the world stage. Every year, more actors, filmmakers and technicians from India are recognized by the Academy and Indian cinema continues to reach the hearts and homes of people all over the world.”
“Our opinions about films may be divided, but cinema as a whole is a powerful binding and unifying force.”Alia Bhatt
Others from India who have also been invited by the Academy are designer Neeta Lulla, casting directors Nandini Shrikent and Tess Joseph, costume designer Neeta Lulla, documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal and film score composer Nainita Desai.
The members, if accept the invitation, will also be given Oscar voting privileges, according to the official website. “The membership status of all Artists’ Representatives (agents) will change from Associates to Members-at-Large. As Members-at-Large, agents will now have Oscars voting privileges,” it read.
