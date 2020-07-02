Honoured & Humbled: Alia on Being Invited as Member to The Academy

Alia Bhatt has reacted to the invitation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to join as a member and said that she is ‘honoured and humbled’ by the same. Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt are among the 819 people the Academy has invited to join as members in 2020.

Releasing her statement on Instagram, Alia’s message read, “There is also a deep satisfaction in seeing that the voice of Indian cinema is finding a well deserved platform on the world stage. Every year, more actors, filmmakers and technicians from India are recognized by the Academy and Indian cinema continues to reach the hearts and homes of people all over the world.”