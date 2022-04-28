Alia Ranks 6th Among Top Global Celebrity Influencers; Leaves JLo, Akshay Behind

Ahead of Alia Bhatt on the list, or the ‘top 5’ celebrity influencers, are Zendaya (#1), Tom Holland,Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, J Hope (Jung Ho-seok), and Will Smith. Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr are in the 7th, 9th, and 10th positions respectively.

Alia Bhatt is very active on Instagram and regularly updates her fans about her professional and personal life. During the pandemic, Alia also used her platform to share helplines about COVID-related medical care. In terms of her personal life, Alia also shared glimpses of her wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor on social media.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi was extremely successful at the worldwide box office. She also stars in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka and Katrina Kaif. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani lined up and will make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone co-starring Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.