Alia Ranks 6th Among Top Global Celebrity Influencers; Leaves JLo, Akshay Behind
Alia Bhatt is the only Indian celebrity to make it to the top 10 of the celebrity influencer list.
Alia Bhatt has secured the sixth spot on a list of top global celebrity influencers on Instagram released by the Influencer Marketing Hub. Alia left behind celebrities like Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. Among Indian celebrities, Alia ranked ahead of Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna who secured the 13th, 14th, 18th, and 19th position respectively.
According to the report, Alia has over 64 million followers with an ‘authentic engagement’ of 1.9 million and a total engagement rate of 3.57 percent.
Ahead of Alia Bhatt on the list, or the ‘top 5’ celebrity influencers, are Zendaya (#1), Tom Holland,Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, J Hope (Jung Ho-seok), and Will Smith. Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr are in the 7th, 9th, and 10th positions respectively.
Alia Bhatt is very active on Instagram and regularly updates her fans about her professional and personal life. During the pandemic, Alia also used her platform to share helplines about COVID-related medical care. In terms of her personal life, Alia also shared glimpses of her wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor on social media.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi was extremely successful at the worldwide box office. She also stars in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka and Katrina Kaif. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani lined up and will make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone co-starring Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.
