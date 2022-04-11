RK Studios Decked up With Lights Ahead of Alia and Ranbir’s Rumoured Wedding

Alia’s half brother Rahul Bhatt has confirmed that the wedding is happening. He told Bombay Times, “Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance."

"I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer," he joked.

Alia Bhatt's uncle Robin Bhatt had earlier also confirmed that the wedding will take place at RK House where Ranbir's parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will star together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is scheduled to release on 9 September. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan.