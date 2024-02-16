'Many Reasons': Alia Bhatt On Why She Become the Exec Producer For Poacher

"It really leaves an impact... Supporting a story like this, for us, as an audience is very important but I really thank Richie for putting this together... I think there is a lot of genuineness in it. There is a lot of heart in it and it comes across when you see the show," Bhatt said at the trailer launch of the series.

“I can’t point to just one thing that led me to become a part of this show as an executive producer. It’s many things put together that appealed to me like the brilliant narrative sketched by Richie, his hard work in terms of flawless research, a stellar cast of some of the best actors of the country put together and of course the potential impact of the show on the audience.”

The show is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on 23 February.

